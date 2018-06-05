The trouble with vigilantes

Due process exists for good reasons. Proving guilt beyond a shadow of a doubt is not an easy task and cannot be left up to people who have no legal skills.

While vigilantes are often portrayed as heroes in movies and on television, in real life situations it seldom results in justice being served. In fact, there is a high risk of innocent people being punished in the most brutal ways.

In instances were a crime is believed to have been committed, it is better to let law enforcement offices make the arrest, and for the judicary to preside over the matter and determine guilt or innocence and, where applicable, the appropriate form of punishment.

Vigilante justice, if it even can be called that, almost never uses reason, consideration, discussion or contemplation of repercussions.

Generally it is driven by the emotional responses of an individual or a mob to a perceived wrong.

While there is widespread public concern about crime and the perception that the T&T Police Service is incapable of maintaining law and order, taking the law into one’s own hands can be a mistake.

A plan for Port-of-Spain

Port-of-Spain is in desperate need of planning and development. As the nation’s capital, financial centre and seat of government, it has suffered for many years due to lack of research and analysis as well as strategic thinking by the range of professionals who can guide decision on land use, zoning, economic development and environmental and transportation planning.

Such a process needs to guide decisions on development of recently vacated spaces, such as the open area which was once the site of the Central Statistical Office and even the People’s Mall where a fire occured just a few days ago.

It is time to move away from the slap dash approach to development, usually influenced by political expediency rather than long-term benefits, and make a real effort to develop a modern capital for T&T

Making a positive difference

A heartfelt thanks to all the groups, corporate citizens and individuals who made meaningful contributions of one kind or another to yesterday’s observance of World Environment Day. Whether you planted a tree, did some clean ups or contributed in cash or kind to some environmental effort, you made a positive difference.