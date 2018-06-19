What about labour unity?

How sad it is that today, trade unions are unable to present a united front to commemorate Labour Day and the 81st anniversary of the Butler Riots which marked the start of the labour movement in this country.

Three separate events are taking place today. Groups affiliated to the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (Fitun) will be converging on Fyzabad for the traditional march which culminates with a rally at the historically significant Charlie King Junction, while the National Trade Union Centre, led by the outspoken Watson Duke, will be in Scarborough Tobago. Ironically, almost in the same breath that he announced separate celebrations for Natuc affiliates, Duke appealed for trade unions to unite.

It would be interesting to see whether he, or any of the other labour leaders, can take the first step, calling a halt to the feuds behind the current split and working for the single purpose of representing T&T’s workers. The current splintered scenario is not ideal if labour truly wants to display strength and singleness of purpose in representing and defending workers.

However, unity seems to be an elusive thing for trade unions in T&T. Some progress seemed to have been made in 1991 when Natuc was formed from a merger of the T&T Labour Congress and the Council of Progressive Trade Unions.

By 2000, rifts re-emerged and Fitun was formed as a separate trade union body.

This could not possibly have been the vision of the father of T&T’s labour movement, Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler.

A more productive Cepep

The Community-Based Environmental and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) has never been able to move past its reputation as a make-work programme which, like the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP), is best known for artificially deflating the country’s unemployment rate.

In terms of productivity and efficiency, the agency still has a long way to go. This fact has been acknowledged by new Cepep chairman Ashton Ford, who says his aim is to get value for money out of the programme. That means contractors and workers will need to step up their game, so crews deployed to do environmental and beautification work should all be seen hard at work—not just one or two while the others lounge around.

Positive parenting

Father’s Day took on an extra special meaning for three young men who were present for the births of their babies at the San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday. They were part of a new initiative at the hospital which allows expectant fathers who participate in childbirth classes to be in the delivery room. This is a positive parenting experience that should be made available at all public hospitals in this country.