Sir Vidia—T&T’s literary icon

Even in death, the debate rages on about the often strained relationship Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul had with the country of his birth. Indeed, his mockery of the people of this country, particularly fellow Indo-Trinidadians, was an underlying theme of many of his successful novels, notably The Mystic Masseur.

But, literary giant that he was, even with what was seen by many as his contempt for the people of his own country, Sir Vidia’s literary successes, crowned by his Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001, brought glory to T&T. This nation was effusive in celebrating his achievements, conferring T&T’s highest award, the Trinity Cross in 1989.

Born in 1932, the second child of Droapatie Capildeo and Seepersad Naipaul, Sir Vidia was the older brother of another successful T&T writer, the late Shiva Naipaul. Writing, it seems, was a family passion and pursuit. His father began contributing articles to the Trinidad Guardian in 1929 and later joined the staff of this newspaper as the Chaguanas correspondent.

After graduating from the prestigious Queen’s Royal College, Sir Vidia won a Government scholarship that allowed him to study at any institution of higher learning in the British Commonwealth. He chose Oxford University and left Trinidad to attend pursue his studies there in 1950. He subsequently settled in England.

His writings over the next six decades showed his constant search for identity across English and Caribbean cultures. An obituary by the BBC yesterday describes Sir Vidia as “a great writer of the English sentence; a master stylist and story-teller with a cold, clear eye for the ironies, tragedies and sufferings of mankind.” It is an apt description of a man who, although he often seemed to want to distance himself from his native land, never managed to completely sever that connection.

Indeed, this nation was the setting for his early novels, providing a colourful backdrop of places and people against which he began his exploration of his personal alienation, highlighting through his characters their struggle with native and Western-colonial heritages.

The honours bestowed on Sir Vidia over the decades were well deserved. He was knighted in 1990 and in addition to the Nobel Prize, was awarded the Booker Prize (1971), the Jerusalem Prize (1983) and the David Cohen British Literature Prize given by the Arts Council of England (1993). In addition, he was the first of three Caribbean Nobel laureates to be honoured by UWI. In 1994, Sir Vidia was elected a Companion of Literature by his fellow Fellows of the Royal Society of Literature.

In his writings and even in his personal interaction with others, Sir Vidia was capable of eliciting strong feelings, both positive and negative. Still, his is a legacy that will be celebated and studied for years to come.