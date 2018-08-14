Democracy or division?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in his usual no holds barred style, ruffled quite a few feathers at the PNM’s Sport and Family Day with his declaration of his right to prevent “imps” from getting into the party’s executive. It, certainly sets an interesting tone for the PNM’s internal elections on September 30.

Without calling names, Dr Rowley stirred up even further controversy by outlining the activities of two particular “imps”, although he was careful not to call names.

All this came in a wide ranging speech in which he announced his intention to put his name forward to continue leading the PNM and his plan to field a slate in the upcoming polls.

There were also verbal slings and arrows from the PNM leader to which, unexpectedly, there have been many angry reactions but most were aimed at groups and individuals outside the party. The way the Prime Minister lashed out at some long standing party members has raised quite a few eyebrows.

On one hand, this could be a sign that democracy is alive and well within the ruling party. On the other hand, however, it also signals the factions that have existed since the tenure of the late Patrick Manning are still alive inside the PNM.

Accept the invitation

Douglas Gordon, a Trinidad-born businessman based in Jamaica, has invited members of the Government to attend an international cannabis conference next month. They should take him up on this offer and grasp this opportunity to find out about the latest developments with the business of marijuana.

As much as it is a stretch for many people to look beyond marijuana as an illicit drug, it would be foolhardy to ignore rapidly evolving advances being made in terms of medicinal marijuana and its application as the most effective treatment for a range of chronic and life threatening ailments.

Since talks are already scheduled with the Caribbean Collective for Justice, participating in this conference might just provide another level of networking and information gathering to inform the decisions to be made about decriminalisation and legalisation.

And the winners are…

Hats off to T&T’s star athletes who are putting in winning performances at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships in Toronto.

Sprinter Kyle Greaux has struck gold in the men’s 200m, Cleopatra Borel landed silver in the shot put and the men’s 4x100 sprint team of Nathan Farinha, Johnathan Farinha, Jalen Purcell and Greaux won bronze. Congratulations to all.