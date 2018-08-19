Kofi Annan, champion of human rights

Kofi Annan worked tirelessly throughout his life to bring about peace in a world beset by wars and turmoil that costs many lives and destruction of human habitat.

His life’s work earned him the Nobel Peace Prize even as his tenure at the United Nations generated both praise and opprobrium. But, his efforts overriding any bad press he received as he sought to bring peace to war-torn areas of the world—the Middle East and Africa in particular. No wonder that the countries of the African continent reacted simultaneously in declaring mourning periods with his home country of Ghana extending it for one week.

Kofi Annan came to T&T in 2004 and forged a relationship with then prime minister Patrick Manning who shared his vision of the world and the place this country could make in it.

Former diplomat and high-level public servant, Reginald Dumas would be appointed by Annan as special rapporteur for Haiti, a critical role in the UN efforts to bring peace and security to our Caricom neighbour.

Beyond his UN years, Annan continued his work to bring peace to a troubled world. The community of nations has shown its respect for his life’s work and we join in those tributes.

Aretha Franklin, more than a singer, a civil rights leader

The death of Aretha Franklin ends a unique chapter in American civil rights. While thousands of fans sing along to her outstanding musical repertoire, not so many were aware of the role she played in the civil rights movement of America.

In a country that continues to still fixate on labels of the first Black this or the first Hispanic, Asian, Aretha’s musical feats are repeated in the tributes.

However, it is her work in pushing for racial equality that earned her special mention in the pantheon of those who sacrificed so that many others might succeed.

The stories of her work demonstrate that she was foremost in desegregation by demanding that she would not perform to audiences that were not mixed. That was a powerful stand then as she supported the work of Martin Luther King and others. It is a similar stand that others are forced to take today in a country that has seen a disquieting return to racial divisiveness in the era of Trump.

As we sing her songs and praise her talent, we should also salute her work for civil rights.

The Great Monster Race

Congratulations to Motul Monster who have set an international standard for the Great Race at 55 minutes. Monsters may have emerged from the Bocas to “frighten off” Solo 2 and others in the 50th anniversary of the Great Race. But it was Bacchanal first to Store Bay, Tobago, to start the weekend party. Too bad for Solo 2 who were hoping to repeat last year’s triumph. International recognition of the Great Race has come for the first time from Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) the world governing body for all powerboating activities.