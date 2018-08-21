Clean up food card mess

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn’s statement over the weekend that some 18,000 ineligible people had been removed from the food card programme is quite incredible. That they are still trying to verify the status of another 3000 card holders is also quite disconcerting.

By her own admission, the programme is meant to be short-term and review of a holder’s status is done every six months. This process should eliminate individuals who procured cards under false pretences in the first place.

That there are still ineligible people in the system means they are either finding a way to beat the system or are being facilitated by agents of the state.

This is one of several examples of mismanagement of state entities and facilities that have been highlighted over the years. Authorities must ensure the processes to detect such anomalies are functioning and the perpetrators weeded out.

So while the minister made heavy work of the former government’s failings with the programme, it is her duty to clean it up as quickly as possible.

Message from Maloney stars

Trinity College East students Taliq Singh, Shakir Solomon, Tijani Veronique and Kristoff Taitt are now the toast of the Maloney community after collectively securing 27 passes in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.

The friends may not have necessarily been seeking such acclaim, but because their community has become notorious for the activity of the few criminal elements who also reside there, they are being held up as positive examples of what can be achieved.

These youths, as well as others in so-called impoverished communities, have shown there is another path to take if one so desires. They have chosen education as their means of breaking the stigma attached to their community.

We hope that their parents, teachers and the community continue to provide them with the supporting base to reach their full potential.

Congrats to Leaping Dragon

Congratulations to Siparia’s School of the Leaping Dragon on reaching 31 years of existence. Grandmaster Darwin Leon John and his team of instructors have, over the years, contributed to offering the community’s youth another outlet to express themselves and for this, they should be lauded.