Griffith’s interesting outreach

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has started the ball rolling by launching a direct line so the public can provide information on crime issues to him. This is a hands-on enough approach, making the CoP accessible at 482-4279, although only via messages, to all. And if only for the prospect of T&T returning to a state where law-abiding citizens can breathe a little easier, we wish him the best with the initiative.

However, Mr Griffith might be off the mark and may even have misjudged some of the critical issues he has to immediately rectify within the T&T Police Service before moving forward.

You see, John Public’s issue is that it does not have full trust in the TTPS’ mechanism. Undoubtedly, there are probably more good than rogue officers within the service. But the public fears that the tentacles of this rogue element are so far-reaching that even giving information on the criminal element, even supposedly through confidential means, may be to their detriment. So unless Mr Griffith intends to personally deal with each complaint or tip he receives, it is unlikely the public will feel any more comfortable giving information since it will undoubtedly have to be fed to the rank and file of the service.

And what of the already existing facilities provided by CrimeStoppers and 800-TIPS for similar intelligence? Is it that Mr Griffith is of the view that these tools do not currently suit the service’s needs? This too he must seek to answer in order to persuade the public his new hotline is the best option.

Still, this newspaper believes Mr Griffith should be immediately putting emphasis on rooting out the rogue elements of the service. It is only then the public will truly feel he is more action and less talk and that he is serious about stamping out crime and illegality.

Get to bottom of CSEC fiasco

Education Minister Anthony Garcia must move swiftly to unearth why some 35 Rio Claro East Secondary students failed to receive grades in the CSEC Principles of Business and Principles of Accounts examinations. Preliminary information from the students and their parents suggests their School-based Assessments may not have been forwarded to the Caribbean Examination Council for marking, which would have automatically disqualified them from sitting the final exam.

Shockingly, however, is the suggestion that the students’ teachers may have been negligent in uploading the assignments, perhaps in protest over the ministry’s decision this year not to pay them for the marking of SBA papers.

As Mr Garcia has already said, it is highly unlikely that an entire class could have performed so badly in both exams. We hope, therefore, that he does all in his power to get to the bottom of this and to take the requisite action required to resolve the matter.