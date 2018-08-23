Integrity Commission can’t do that

Devant Maharaj has tried and failed to get the Integrity Commission to investigate the award of a management contract to the Sandals Group for the operation of a resort in Tobago.

We feel that he may have “paranged de wrong house” and so is frustrated in his efforts to show that the Government had acted improperly.

However, in this matter, we side with Maharaj in his quest for transparency in the Government’s dealings with Sandals.

We are well aware of the compelling reasons for attracting a significant operator to boost the hotel sector in Tobago.

Sandals’ reputation as a first class international brand would provide Tobago with a significant boost not just to its room stock but be a substantial source of employment, training, and development for the island.

The operator’s relationship with stakeholders such as the farming community is well known in those islands where they now operate across the region.

Sandals has managed to wring out concessions that no other operator has been able to secure, and this has been a concern of medium and small hotel operators in the region.

But governments have maintained that in the face of high unemployment and few alternatives for mass employment, Sandals is one of the best options. So where do you ask is the rub? It turns out that governments appear to kowtow to Sandals and devil takes the hindmost, if we may borrow a cycling term.

It is unfortunate that this is the impression left with those who are not privy to the negotiations. It is the blackout that breeds doubt and leads to the likes of Devant Maharaj who continue to suggest that all is not right and fair. Governments have a responsibility to take the population into its confidence by appearing to be not just acting on our behalf but doing so in a manner that generates trust. It is the kind of approach that would answer Devant Maharaj and put an end to the scepticism and cynicism that speculation generates.

While we respect that these kinds of negotiations demand a certain level of confidentiality, some questions posed deserve answers if the Government is to have the full support of the public, particularly the people of Tobago.

For example, concerns surround the impact that the resort will have on the No Man’s Land sanctuary. This pristine area houses vital mangroves that serve as a spawning ground for fish with its warm waters in contrast to the inviting Caribbean sea. The world famous Nylon Pool sits just offshore of the planned resort and attracts hundreds of visitors from abroad and Trinidad. Will Sandals call for the glass bottom boats to lower their party music because their overwater suites are yards away?

Sandals has made an effort to answer some of these questions, but it is the responsibility of the Government of T&T to build confidence in this project and not let doubt creep in and damage the potential that this resort could mean for Tobago.

Overall, this situation raises questions about the status of our procurement legislation and implementation. The Government needs to move speedily on this as the platform for greater transparency as the fiasco with the acquisition of a vessel for the sea bridge demonstrated.