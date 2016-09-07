Following is a post which Charlotte Young Sing, the sister of Abigail Ragobar, posted on Facebook yesterday as Ragobar lay in a coma at hospital after a 40-foot fall at her Tobago home.
You are here
Top-class entertainers delight audience at charity fund-raiser
Published:
Thursday, September 8, 2016
Top-class entertainers took the spotlight and delighted the captive audience that turned out to support the sixth annual charity fund-raiser held at the Dominican Pastoral Centre on the compound at St Finbar’s RC Church, Diego Martin, on August 30.
John Thomas, Llettesha Sylvester and Adrian Jaikaran headlined a stellar cast at the wine-and-cheese concept event attended by culture minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, former Port-of-Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing and former Tourism Development Company chairman Dennise Demming.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online