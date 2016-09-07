Top-class entertainers delight audience at charity fund-raiser

Top-class entertainers took the spotlight and delighted the captive audience that turned out to support the sixth annual charity fund-raiser held at the Dominican Pastoral Centre on the compound at St Finbar’s RC Church, Diego Martin, on August 30.

John Thomas, Llettesha Sylvester and Adrian Jaikaran headlined a stellar cast at the wine-and-cheese concept event attended by culture minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, former Port-of-Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing and former Tourism Development Company chairman Dennise Demming.