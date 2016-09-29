Films for a Better Place boosts local movie makers

Sustain T&T, producers of Green Screen: The Environmental Film Festival, recently hosted a workshop for filmmakers as part of its new initiative, Films for a Better Place.

The project is supporting the development of selected short documentary projects with technical support and grants. The completed films will be featured as part of the offerings for Green Screen 2016, taking place from November 1-12.

Sustain T&T is a not-for-profit organisation which aims to educate and foster information exchange around the issues of climate change, the environment and sustainable development. Films for a Better Place follows on the success their 2015 movie A Better Place, which showcased environmental projects by groups in T&T. The Films for a Better Place movies will also focus on these issues, as envisioned by the workshop participants.

A release said at the September 3-4 workshop, led by award-winning director Miquel Galofré, five participants discussed their film treatments and worked as a group to refine their ideas.

Project advisers included award-winning director Galofré and Jonathan Ali, film programmer and writer. The workshops were facilitated by film trainer Christopher Aaron and led by Sustain T&T Director, Carver Bacchus.

Participants also viewed and critiqued a selection of short documentaries and discussed topics including interview techniques, voice-over narration, sound and production.

Each participant also received the first tranche of their $5,000 production grant.

The public can catch Films for a Better Place, currently in production, at Green Screen 2016. The programme is possible with support from The German Embassy Port-of-Spain, FilmTT and Sagicor General.