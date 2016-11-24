New dance stars step up

Many patrons who attended A Star is Born, the production recently staged by the Candice Clarke Academy of Dance (CCAD) at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, said the performance was “world class” and full of “plenty, plenty vibes.”

The show, which features the company’s junior dancers, ages four to 10, will be repeated on December 11 from 6.30 pm at The Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

Candice Clarke has been running CCAD for the past 20 years. They are currently based in Chaguanas.

“We now own our own studio in Edinburgh Gardens. We have had tours to Jamaica and the Ailey City Group Theater in New York, owned by the Alvin Ailey Dance Company. We did three productions and workshops at the Little Theatre in Kingston and a masterclass at the Ailey Summer Camp.”

A former dancer with Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre, Clarke also danced with the National Dance Company of T&T.