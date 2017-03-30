Let the Love Language speak

Trinidadian-born, Houston Texas-based soulful singer Natalia Roxanne is returning to T&T to perform live for the first time at Kaiso Blues Café in the concert event titled The Love Language.

Roxanne’s name and her songs may not be familiar to Trinidadians, but they have certainly been making the rounds in the US, where her single Black & White, released in 2016, and her 2017 song Complicated have been well received by the music industry there.

The Love Language concert is being put on by Kingdom Management, led by Timothee Maloney. Maloney met with Roxanne last year, and said her singing talent and songwriting ability immediately impressed him. Her interest in working with local artistes in the genres of gospel, inspirational and R&B music further impressed Maloney.

The T&T Guardian spoke via telephone with the former southland resident who was elated about the upcoming concert. She said she jumped at the opportunity just to share what she does and to reintroduce herself to her home country as Natalia the singer.

The mother of one majored in music and was educated at Florida Memorial University. She says when writing songs, she draws from real life issues, and writing a song is really about telling a story—a story that is relatable.

She is guided by the musical styles and creativity of artistes like India Arie, Jill Scott and Alicia Keyes.

“I love to sing about love,” she tells the T&T Guardian.

It’s been 14 years since she migrated to the US to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

Though an independent artiste currently, Roxanne said the realisation that she did accomplish a big part of her goal only hit her when she could have seen and listened to her own original music on iTunes.

Roxanne is also currently working on another single with local gospel singer Nathanael Hamilton, titled Still In Love.

She is hoping for more collaboration with local singers as she believes there is power in collaborating.

When asked of her plan to have longevity in the music industry, the 31-year-old, who will celebrate her 32nd birthday on the same day of the concert, said two words: consistency and uniqueness.

“Singers are popping up from everywhere now. But what is your uniqueness? You cannot just be another R&B singer—everybody is. It’s your uniqueness, together with consistency, that will sustain you. And good management,” added Roxanne with laughter.

The spotlight on Saturday will also make way for accompanying artistes Mya Scott, Candice Caton, Nathanael Hamilton and gospel hip hop artiste Ancel Maloney, who is the brother of Timothee Maloney.

Timothee Maloney said he is hoping the concert will be the beginning of many to come. He explained to the T&T Guardian it was by observing his brother’s hard and good work as a singer/songwriter that the idea for the management company was born.

“It was really with Ancel’s first two recordings that Kingdom Management began. My older brother was always performing and writing and he loves hip hop, so he always did a lot of rapping in church. He got opportunities to sing at many formal and informal events, but it was after his participation as a contestant in the 2011 Making The Minister competition that I really saw his passion and was able to watch him grow. He did pretty well, I would say, having been the lone hip hop contestant,” said Timothee.

Producers Aaron Peters and Leon Ryan are responsible for the success of Ancel’s singles titled Following Him (featuring Candice Caton) and In the Morning, which received good rotation on the gospel radio frequencies.

Timothee, who works with operations manager Jemelia Pope, said the name Kingdom Management speaks to what they will give to their clients, and what the masses will receive through any work done by Kingdom Management. He said:

“The idea is whatever comes through Kingdom Management will be of international standard, bearing of course a foundation built on the word of our Lord.”

•For more information, find Kingdom Management on Instagram @Kingdom_mgmt_868

Send emails to kingdommanagement 868@gmail.com

Tickets: Call 767-2882 or 283-9969