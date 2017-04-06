The drums come alive

The Drummerville Rhythm Festival is a forum to showcase local and international drummers, percussionists and other musicians. It is also a positive networking opportunity to nurture the existing knowledge pool in T&T.

Drummerville is a concept created by Gerion Williams - currently the drummer for the Asylum Vikings. Williams has also performed with Shurwayne Winchester, Maxi Priest, Alternative Quartet and Caribbean Airlines Invaders.

The second edition of the Drummerville Rhythm Festival will be held on April 7.

A release said the Festival is aimed at drummers, percussionists, music students, pan players, musicians and music aficionados. The organisers have also made linkages with the music teachers of various schools to have their students attend the festival.

The first edition of the Drummerville Rhythm Festival was held in March 2016 at the Big Black Box, in Woodbrook and was a successful production bringing together performers and service providers who have worked together for many years.

Drummerville Rhythm Festival 2 will consist of two parts; a morning show for students and an evening show for general audiences. The cost of admission for the schools segment is $100 for students and $150 for general audiences.

DRUMMERVILLE FESTIVAL LINEUP

* Shaquille Noel on drumkit. He has played for Miami Dade College, Trinidad All Stars, Vizion The Band, Divine Echoes.

* Ernesto Garcia on Latin percussion. He has played with Machel Montano, Ernesto Garcia Latin Band, Los Alumnos de San Jose and Panazz.

* Alanna White on drumkit. She is the drummer for Nadi Batson and Sass.

* Shiva Manick on tabla. Manick played with Mikhail Salcedo and Marge Blackman & Jamoo.

* Elon “Tone” John on bass guitar. Plays with the A Team Band and is endorsed by MTD Bass Guitars.

* Earl Brooks Jr on drumkit. A graduate of Berkelee, he has played with Muziksteel Productions, Palmslap and Merry Rockers.

INFO

For more info on the Drummerville Rhythm Festival 2, contact Elliot: 781-3064, Gerion: 756-0086 or Brennan: 754-1937 Email: worldwidestageevents@gmail.com or drummervillerhythmfestival@gmail.com