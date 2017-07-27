Etienne Charles returns to T&T for Emancipation show

Acclaimed Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles will return to Trinidad and Tobago on June 29 for three Emancipation shows.

The shows will feature music inspired by the African experience in the new world, a release said.

There will original compositions as well as music from Fela Kuti, the Mighty Sparrow, Lord Kitchener and many others.

“Emancipation has been a running theme in my music since I started composing. I finally wanted to put it together to perform in T&T near Emancipation,” said Charles.

He plans to tour the island during his visit for an educational outreach.

Etienne Charles: Emancipation will be held at 2 pm, 6 pm and 9 pm at the Kaiso Blues Café on Woodford Street, Port-of-Spain.

Owned by the iconic duo Carl and Carol Jacobs, Kaiso Blues has established itself as a special space with unique energy and intimacy that has become a creative oasis for many artistes.

Charles, who last played there in 2016, said he has been itching to return to Kaiso Blues since. He will be accompanied by his New York City band comprising: Godwin Lewis (saxophone), Brett Williams (piano), Jonathan Mitchell (bass) and Charles Haynes (drums).

Charles last performed in T&T in January at a sold out world premiere of his work from his soon to be released album, Carnival, at the Queen’s Hall.

Carnival, Charles’ fifth large compositional work was made possible with a Creative Arts Fellowship from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. The world premiere followed the Caribbean premiere of his sixth composition the San Jose Suite before a sold out audience at Queen’s Hall in November 2016.

Charles, a 2015 Guggenheim fellow was awarded the Reubin O’D Askew award, the highest award bestowed upon an Alumnus of Florida State University under the age of 35 and the Jazz at Lincoln Centre Millennial Swing Award, spent much of 2016 performing at prestigious venues including the White House, Newport Jazz Festival, the Atlanta Jazz Festival, the Lincoln Centre and, most recently, the Jazz Standard in New York and SF Jazz Centre in San Francisco.

For 2017, Charles continued to tour all over the US and overseas including Japan and Jamaica.

More info

Tickets are available at Kaiso Blues Café, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown, Port-of-Spain.