Power soca to make feet stomp for carnival

Caught up in the year-to-year grind, too many have forgotten the true owners of Carnival…the people.

Masqueraders have missed Power Soca and have raised their voices calling for it to again be front and centre in the mas.

This week, a team of fearless gamechangers answers the call, bringing the people’s desires to full fruition.

AdvoKit Productions, P.A.G.E., Smash Productions, along with Precision Productions, are releasing a pulse-racing EP, aptly called the Power Generation, in tribute to our peers and supporters whose vocal commands are now transformed into pure tuneful energy.

These six radical instrumentals not only reflect the substantial growth Power Soca has experienced, but also highlight the matchless flexibility of this innovative art form.

With this pore-raising EP, feetpounding beat Power Soca is thrust back into the forefront of T&T’s festival.

For the people, by your very own people, and now shared directly to you; Power Generation stands as a body pumping promise, made by these soca trailblazers that musically this genre will never again, be the same.

The Power Generation EP is available for download at: https://itunes.apple.com/ us/album/power-generationsoca- 2018-trinidad-and-tobagocarnival- ep/1338853294

