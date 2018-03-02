A weekend of music, colour

Everybody Loves Raymond tomorrow night

Last Friday, I made a monumental error by stating that Everybody Loves Raymond (ELR) would have been held last Saturday at the Centre of Excellence. So wrong was I that I even got dressed to attend the show, organised transport to go and, it was only when the driver arrived in pouring rain, did I realise that the show is fact being held tomorrow night.

So today, Pulse apologises to promoter Rafi Mohammed, Raymond Ramnarine, the members of Dil-e-Nadan and members of the public who perhaps read my report and ventured to the Macoya venue.

Accompanied by his band, popular crossover act Dil-e- Nadan, tomorrow’s headliners include Amit Mishra, singer of hit song Buleya, and new Bollywood singer Avanie Joshi. One of the star attractions as well will be the young Ramnarines, known as G3, the third generation of Dile- Nadan—Varun, Vinesh, Amish and Arvind Ramnarine.

Led by Raymond, the Dil-e- Nadan frontline will include Rennie Ramnarine, Renuka Mahabir, Andy Singh and Derrick Seales. Tomorrow’s concert begins at 8.30 pm.

Clean family fun at Phagwa It is that time of year once more when communities nationwide are bathed in colour at the observance of the annualPhagwa celebration. This year, festivities can be expected tobe held on Sunday at venues in Chaguanas, Debe, Aranguez, Longdenville and St Augustine. One of the biggest and popular Phagwa productions is being held from 2.30 pm at the Kendra Grounds, Gilibia Trace, off Raghunanan Road, Enterprise Village, Chaguanas.

One major difference for this weekend’s Kendra Phagwa and Pichakaaree Festival, as opposed to previous years, is that the Pichakaaree event won’t be a competition. According to a Kendra spokesperson, “it will be a festival of music.” As usual, aside from participants of all ages dousing each other in coloured abeer, patrons can expect the normal delightful attractions like the Makan Chor, Ranga Bharse, Sada Roti & Condensed Milk eating competition for the children and the singing of traditional chowtal.

For information contact Hindu Prachar Kendra president Geeta Ramsingh (790-6606) or Seeromani Maraj (680-4322) The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) also has its Phagwa celebrations taking place this weekend. Today, the SDMS has organised Phagwa festivities at all Maha Sabha schools.

Come Sunday, it will hold general Phagwa celebrations at El Socorro South, Munroe Road temple, and the Felicity Recreation Grounds.

MusicTT’s Live Music District begins in PoS

This year is expected to be an exciting one for local musicians as the T&T Music Company Limited (MusicTT) rolls out its Live Music District. After a private launch next week, expect, to hear great things as the Live Music District comes to life.

In October 2017, the plans for the first Live Music District of T&T were released in the Fiscal 2018’s Budget Speech in Parliament.

The creation of this Live Music District is a key strategy being undertaken by MusicTT/ CreativeTT through the Ministry of Trade and Industry in order to not only address the challenges presented by the industry’s stakeholders but to also stimulate a new wave of economic growth through the creative industries.

As such, stakeholders of the local music industry were engaged by the end of October 2017, and the details were released to an extremely receptive and cheering audience.

By then, venue sound assessments had already begun with most owners/ managers expressing excitement at the prospect of adding live music into their weekly mix.

The main areas within the nation’s capital that will be targeted include the heart of Port-of-Spain, St James, St Clair, Ariapita Avenue, as well as most areas consisting of existing hotels, restaurants, lounges and sports bars. These areas were chosen due to the already-present infrastructure suited for live music as well as the existence of a solid customer base who currently frequent these areas.

Charmaine Forde returns home

Having not being home for several years, Belmont songstress Charmaine Forde is due to return home shortly for a one-night-only performance on Sunday, March 11. Aptly nicknamed “Champagne” when she was at the top of local entertainment alongside divas like Mavis John, Carol Addison, Pat Baptiste, Nadie La Fond and the late Annmarie Inniss, Forde migrated to greener pastures in the United States. Her journey has been an eventful one inclusive of hosting her own radio programme on WHTY 1600AM and producing her television show A Touch of Charm.

The March 11 event is billed as We Kinda Jazz and will feature renowned guitarist Mike Boothman and crooner Steven Encinas.

For Forde and Boothman this is a long overdue reunion as back in the 1970’s Boothman produced Forde whose single Waiting For Your Love was a top ten hit on the local charts.

Other big hits for Forde were her remake of Bobby Condwell’s What You Wont Do For Love, Hero and Gonna Dance.

Looking forward to her return to Trinidad, this week Forde told Pulse: “I can’t wait, its gonna be the best time ever. Don’t miss this, it’s a once in a lifetime performance.”

A star in his own right, plus, chief cook and bottlewasher behind successful music aggregations Rockerfellas and Family Tree, Boothman has also produced albums for revered calypsonians Lord Nelson (Hot, Sweet and Jumpy) and the late, great, Maestro who will be remembered for the hit Fiery from the album of the same name.

These were among the first soca albums produced in T&T.