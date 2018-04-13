Here’s My Heart to feature talented artistes, groups

Amadi Productions will be holding its annual concert titled Here’s My Heart in two parts: Saturday, April 14 at 8 pm (over 21) and Sunday, April 15, at 5 pm (under 21), at Daaga Auditorium, UWI, St Augustine.

Amadi Productions, a non-profit organisation, started staging concerts in 2005 on an annual basis and has produced 15 to date. The group’s objective is to promote and present educational, social and cultural events with integrity and efficiency, for the purpose of exposing the talents and skills of youths in the performing arts, to aid in their development and consequently, bring about positive social change in our community.

Amadi director Rhona Mohon has observed that there is little opportunity or stage availability for students and graduates from our educational institutions in the performing arts to express themselves. In times past, Trinidad has had the popular Aunty Kay Children’s Radio Hour and there had been more radio and television opportunities, like the late Hazel Ward-Redman’s Twelve and Under series on TTT, where gifted youths would begin their journey to becoming professional artistes in relevant areas of the arts, but these seem to be diminishing. In an effort to build a more creative society and minimise social ills, Amadi Productions’ resolve is to assist in so doing.

Part I of this year’s Here’s My Heart concert will feature five talented voices of Jacqueline Johnson (Contralto); Joanne Pyle (Soprano); Kory Mendez (Tenor); and, Baritones Arnold Phillip and Stephan Furlonge.

Part II will feature our younger artistes including the Drummology Club of St Joseph’s Convent Port-of-Spain; Presentation College Chaguanas Music Makers; Alliyah Boland (Most Outstanding Voice at this year’s Music Festival); young musician Jovanni Carnavon Gibson; powerful vocalist Alyssa Joseph; dancer Anaya George-Chiddick and poet Daniela Bremnor.

Accompaniment will be by Sheldon Morales and the band Earl Carnavon & Friends, including Marva Newton, Junior Wallace and Terrance Sealey. Hosts of the show are Carla Roach and Roger Prince.

INFO

Tickets are available at Cleve’s One Stop Shop, Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain.