Jazz in the capital

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts will be hosting two jazz concerts tomorrow. The first concert will be the second edition of the [email protected] concert entitled Simply Jazz and it will be held in Woodford Square, Port-of-Spain, from noon to 1 pm.

This event supports the Live Music District initiative for Port-of-Spain; a collaborative project among CreativeTT (MusicTT) and the Port-of-Spain City Corporation. With support from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts. This endeavour is aimed at creating a platform to promote the upcoming musicians of T&T across all genres.

Last Sunday evening, Live Music District treated a large audience to a live command performance by 2018 National Panorama (Large) champion bpTT Renegades and five artistes on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

Featured acts for tomorrow’s [email protected] concert are jazz pianist Adan Hagely, fast-rising LeAndra Head, Moricia Cagan, Shaniqu3, Shannon Z Francois and Candice Caton.

The second concert, titled Fusion, the Jazz Experience, takes place tomorrow evening at 7 pm, on the Steps of National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain. As a special treat to the public, the ministry will host a Craft Market at 3 pm at the same venue.

Headliners for tomorrow evening’s free concert are the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, Vaughnette Bigford, Michael “Ming” Low Chew Tung and the UTT Jazz Ensemble.