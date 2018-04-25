Plymouth community starts Jazz in Tobago

The highly anticipated 2018 Jazz experience in Tobago has started. Community-based organisation Plymouth Bethesda Heritage Development Foundation (PBHDF) was first to host its Jazz event—Plymouth Jazz @Dawn Breakfast Fest—with the theme Let’s Start the Experience, on Sunday, April 22. The event, which is in its second year, promotes local breakfast dishes prepared by home-grown cooks and chefs in Plymouth such as the traditional heart-warming cocoa tea, roast bake with a variety of favourite fillings.

The community group teamed up with API Record Label CEO Avery Seaton, who conceptualised the event, with the intent of reviving the community by creating interest and revenue for local business owners. Many may recall that Plymouth was the first district in Tobago where the Jazz Festival was held in 2004. However, due to a decline in revenue in the heavily touted event, the Festival was postponed. In 2010 the Festival was revived by the administration but was never returned to Plymouth.

In 2017, a group of dedicated members of the (PBHDF) took up the challenge of reinstating Jazz with the Breakfast Fest concept and christened it Plymouth [email protected] Dawn. The main intention of returning Jazz to Plymouth is to give the villagers a sense of hope and recreate the excitement that was once enjoyed by business and community. The organisers intend to promote performers from Tobago and Trinidad, initially, to provide a space for local acts and build interest in Jazz among this sector.

The headline performers for Plymouth [email protected] Dawn Breakfast Fest 2018 were, from Trinidad, Brendon “I-Sasha” Young, Tobago songstress Adana Roberts, pianist Sean “Sesalito” Mc Coon, 2018 Tobago Soca Monarch Jehvon “Royal” Jackson and veteran artiste Jeffery “Prince Unique” Thomas Upcoming Tobago artistes Sarah “Devine” Clarke and Kelsie “Kellz” Robley also featured at the event.

Plymouth/Golden Lane area representative Assemblyman Marisha Osmond has taken keen interest in the event’s development and was one of the main sponsors this year. The 2018 sponsors included Darryl’s Famous Foods, Davyn’s Limited, Angostura, Quality Stamps, Men of Exile, Trico Industries, and Street 91.9FM.

The organisers also extended special thanks to Buccoo/Mt Pleasant and Providence/Mason Hall/Moriah area representatives Ancil Dennis and Sheldon Cunnigham, respectively.

Organisers say some of the sponsors and individuals who have already committed to support the event in 2019 and the theme for next year’s event has already been identified—Plymouth—I Am Jazz.

ANDREA DE SILVA

[email protected]