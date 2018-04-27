Pan lovers feast on tasty musical diet

Pan lovers turned out in their thousands in Siparia last Saturday for Pan on the Move, hosted hosted along the streets of the townby the Diantoic Pan Institute (DPI), under the direction of former Pan Trinbago vice-president Keith Byer.

The April 21 edition was the eighth staged and 11 Single Pan steelbands faced the adjudicators, performing the music of veteran calypsonian Johnny King, religious items as well as being judged for having the best flagwaver.

Heading the dignitaries present were Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who presented King with a plaque in appreciation of volume of songs produced through the years.

Bands competing and providing the large audience with some beautiful arrangements were T&T Fire Services, La Brea Blanker 47, Harlem Syncopators, Uni Stars, Trinidad East Side, San Juan All Stars, Gonzales Sheikers, Scrunters Pan Groove, Arima All Stars, Polyphonics and Nu Pioneers.

Calypsonians who have been previously honoured by DPI with steelbands being required to perform selections from their discography have included Calypso Rose, Black Stalin, Lord Nelson and Baron.

PAN ON THE MOVE RESULTS

Religious Song/Hymn

1. Gonzales Sheikers

2. T&T Fire Services

3. Trinidad East Side

Johnny King Calypso

1. La Brea Blanker 47

2. T&T Fire Services

3. Polyphonics

Best Repertoire

1. T&T Fire Services

2. East Side Symphony

3. La Brea Blanker 27

Best Flagwaver

1. Winston Hope (Scrunters Pan Groove)

2. T&T Fire Services

3. La Brea Blanker 47

KEITH “KEITHOS” ANDERSON

