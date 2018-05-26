Stand For Love is a fund-raising concert by which all proceeds will assist David “Okee Dokee” Huggins acquire a prosthetic leg.

The popular radio show host/musician/professional vocalist and voice over artiste lost his right leg last year due to a diabetic wound.

According to Okee Dokee: “With a waiting list as long as the road to heaven, I made the decision to start a fund-raising effort and so… Stand For Love was born.”

He added: “After a series of physiotherapy and private professional nursing, my residual limb is now healed and ready for fitting.”

Stand For Love, the concert takes place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, on Wednesday, May 30, from 7:30 pm.

The supporting cast reads like a who’s who in the entertainment industry. Over 18 local artistes have responded positively to call resulting in a mammoth line up.

Performers include Wendell Constantine, Wendy Sheppard, Debbie Nahous, Denyse Plummer, Johann Chuckaree, Raymond Edwards, Ray Holman, Sharlene Flores, Marcia Miranda, Sandra Hamilton, 3Canal, Quattro Musica, Jamal Winchester, Rico DiGuitta Man, Jodel Lutchman, Sergio Stefan Ayoung, Alexander Mack and David Huggins.

Hosts of the evening will be Maurice Brash, Louanna Habib, Sean Mendez and Francesca Hawkins.

A well-known presenter and producer for GEM Radio Network, as well as many of the local radio frequencies, including 105.1FM, Power 102 FM, Rhythm Radio 95.1FM, WeFM, Star 94.7 and 107.7FM, Huggins is also the primary soloist of the St Theresa’s RC Church, Wookbrook.

Friends and supporters are inviting all and sundry to come out, hear your favourite singers and musicians and let’s stand for love on the evening of Arrival Day, the public holiday, to help David “Okee Dokee” Huggins regain his mobility.