Kishore Kumar singing contest tomorrow

Twenty local and foreign singers will participate in the Kishore Kumar Singing Competition, carded for tomorrow, Tuesday, at the NCIC Nagar, Chaguanas. Staged by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), $150,000 in prize money is up for grabs in the contest.

NCIC PRO Surujdeo Mangaroo said the organisation ran a similar competition 25 years ago that was won by popular local Indian artiste Anil Bheem. He said there had been many calls to the NCIC for the competition to be reactivated.

“We have been bombarded with calls from near and far for a clean family type competition so we wanted to give this to patrons,” said Mangaroo. He added that the show will be held in an alcohol-free atmosphere, and patrons would be hearing the talents of 15 local singers, and five from abroad.

Local artiste includes Anil Bheem, Roshan Sankar, Neeshad Sultan, Satrohan Maharaj, Boya Shahfayat Mohammed, Leon Madho, Rehanna Gopaul, Sondar Sooknarine, Varma Maharaj, Badri Nath, Lalchan Rama,Nadia Madhoo, Rajesh Dallah,Anand Adheen and Prakash Ramcharan.

Mangaroo said Kishore Kumar was a well-loved playback singer in T&T whose career spanned several decades and peaked in the 1960s to his death in 1987. He said Kumar visited T&T several times in the 1970s and served as inspiration for many local singers who have tried to emulate the extremely talented and loved artiste, and perform his songs on many local and regional stages.

More info

Kishore Kumar’s most popular songs are:

Roop Tera Mastana

Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala

Hazaar Raahen Mudke Dekheen

Pag Ghungroo Baandh

Agar Tum Na Hote

Manzilein Apni Jagah Hain

Saagar Kinaare

Zindagi Ek Safar

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai

Chingari Koi Bhadke

Mere Dil Mein

Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai

O Saathi Rei

Om Shanti Om

Foreign singers

They include:

Jimmy Subhidass (Fiji)

Joe Seenath (US)

Rishikumar Baitali (Suriname)

Randy Bhagwandin (Canada)

Mala Harripersad (Guyana)