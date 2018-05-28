T&T senior national women’s team Goal Shoot, Kalifa Mc Collin was near perfect in the circle as she helped benecos Mavericks get back to winning ways in the ten-club 2018 England Vitality...
You are here
Kishore Kumar singing contest tomorrow
Twenty local and foreign singers will participate in the Kishore Kumar Singing Competition, carded for tomorrow, Tuesday, at the NCIC Nagar, Chaguanas. Staged by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), $150,000 in prize money is up for grabs in the contest.
NCIC PRO Surujdeo Mangaroo said the organisation ran a similar competition 25 years ago that was won by popular local Indian artiste Anil Bheem. He said there had been many calls to the NCIC for the competition to be reactivated.
“We have been bombarded with calls from near and far for a clean family type competition so we wanted to give this to patrons,” said Mangaroo. He added that the show will be held in an alcohol-free atmosphere, and patrons would be hearing the talents of 15 local singers, and five from abroad.
Local artiste includes Anil Bheem, Roshan Sankar, Neeshad Sultan, Satrohan Maharaj, Boya Shahfayat Mohammed, Leon Madho, Rehanna Gopaul, Sondar Sooknarine, Varma Maharaj, Badri Nath, Lalchan Rama,Nadia Madhoo, Rajesh Dallah,Anand Adheen and Prakash Ramcharan.
Mangaroo said Kishore Kumar was a well-loved playback singer in T&T whose career spanned several decades and peaked in the 1960s to his death in 1987. He said Kumar visited T&T several times in the 1970s and served as inspiration for many local singers who have tried to emulate the extremely talented and loved artiste, and perform his songs on many local and regional stages.
More info
Kishore Kumar’s most popular songs are:
Roop Tera Mastana
Dil Aisa Kisi Ne Mera
Khaike Paan Banaras Wala
Hazaar Raahen Mudke Dekheen
Pag Ghungroo Baandh
Agar Tum Na Hote
Manzilein Apni Jagah Hain
Saagar Kinaare
Zindagi Ek Safar
Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai
Chingari Koi Bhadke
Mere Dil Mein
Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai
O Saathi Rei
Om Shanti Om
Foreign singers
They include:
Jimmy Subhidass (Fiji)
Joe Seenath (US)
Rishikumar Baitali (Suriname)
Randy Bhagwandin (Canada)
Mala Harripersad (Guyana)
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online