Road March champ to perform in Jamaica

T&T’s Nigel Lewis, who won the 1996 Road March, is a headline act for tomorrow’s benefit concert for three hospitals in Jamaica. Lewis, Minister Keesa Peart, Patricia Levy (Sister Patt), Renowned Gospel Singers, and Michael Richards will perform at the High Point High School, 3601 Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, Maryland. This eagerly awaited gospel concert will be an evening of praise, worship, and inspiring gospel music.

Organisers of the concert pledge that all the net proceeds of the concert will go directly to benefit three major hospitals in Jamaica. This is one of the organisation’s efforts to help to alleviate the suffering of many poor and needy residents of the island.

Lewis exploded onto the soca music scene with Movin’ to the Left in 1996 and had everyone moving to the left and moving to the right. Winning that year’s Road March title, he became a household name worldwide. His success blossomed and he was on the road to superstardom.

Lewis’ dynamic style was influenced by many great performers from his island home. At the height of his soca career in 2000, he made a change and rededicated his life to Jesus Christ. Nigel’s transformation of his prolific style of secular soca lyrics and pulsating soca rhythms to more religious messages and reverence to God has been awesome.

His development into a noteworthy singer/songwriter/musician is expressed in songs that address poverty, world peace, and voting rights. He composes exalting messages and words of thanks to God which inspire listeners of his music.

“My music is about the people, not me,” Lewis says. His up-tempo style is inspired by his relationship with God. His dynamic performance of Follow the Leader is emblematic of his spirit.

Nigel’s excellent performances with songs such as Godman Style, Walk Away, Second Chance, Follow the Leader, When Jesus Say Yes, The Greatest Day, Jesus, Crazy Praise, and Blessed Today continue to grow his fan base and obtain more accolades.

In 2011, Lewis received the International Reggae & World Music Award (IRAWMA) for Best Gospel Song. In 2014, he received regional recognition with ten Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Award nominations for his album, Unlock the Block, and took home the Marlin for Adapted Reggae Recording of the Year for his hit single God Over Everything.

Lewis now has seven Marlin Award nominations, including Album of the Year (N.O.W.—No Other Way), Producer of the Year, Reggae Recording of the Year (My God feat Papa San), Calypso Recording of the Year & Song of the Year for hit single, My God, featuring award-winning Bahamian choir ensemble Shaback.

Lewis says, “My goal is to light up the darkness. I do music because it’s the gift that was given to me by the Father. I use it to spread His message.”

Keesa Peart, a Jamaican native living in the Cayman Islands in 2004, won the Cayman Islands Gospel Festival competition for best song with her original composition, Come Let Me Show You. With that achievement, she decided to take her singing career to another level.

Her debut album in 2005, Touch Jesus, was tremendously successful and she released her second album, Your Life Is In God’s Hands, in 2008 with her hit single, Hold On.

Since the release of her albums, Peart has ministered throughout North America, Bahamas, Canada, Colombia, Aruba, Montserrat, and Jamaica where she presently resides.

Minister Keesa Peart has shared the stage with both local and international gospel singers.

In 2009, Peart decided to embrace full-time ministry and she and her husband returned to Jamaica where they felt God’s calling for ministry.

In 2012, she graduated from the Glad Tidings Institute having received her Master’s degree in evangelism.

During 2012, Peart released the international hit single I’ve got somebody with me, which earned an award for international song of the year 2014. She was awarded international female gospel artiste of the year for 2015.

In 2016, she released her third album entitled Without You Lord, which includes Di Devil Nah Get Mi Soul, I Know I’ll Make It and I’ve Got Somebody With Me.

To learn more about tomorrow’s benefit concert, call 301-440- 6132 or 240-505-7743.