This year thus far, almost every weekend of the past eight months has had at least one theatrical production. If, however, you are looking to support and enjoy a show that supports the positive values that makes us uniquely Trinbagonians, make an effort to attend the annual Tim Tim Storytelling show, scheduled for September 15-16, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain.

Entitled Write ‘Bout This, Talk ‘Bout Dat! An Evening with Paul Keens-Douglas. The show will highlight the latest works of Paul Keens-Douglas and other featured artistes, as they continue to promote and preserve the value and art of storytelling in its traditional forms. You can look forward to an evening of fun, humour, poetry, social commentary and storytelling at its best.

Celebrating his birthday exactly one week after he premieres this latest production, Keens-Douglas has been an integral part of the T&T and Caribbean literary and theatrical landscape for the past 42 years, creating his own niche, and producing an outstanding body of work.

Every year on this show, he focuses on recreating those magic moments of yesteryear, when we used to tell stories, talk to each other, and just enjoy each other’s company. It was in this telling and talking and listening that were the beginnings of the understanding. It is also an opportunity for Keens-Douglas to do work that is not in our educational system, no longer heard in our media, ignored by our academics and being slowly lost to this new generation.

From the beginning of his career, Keens-Douglas took the stage name of Tim Tim, derived from the patois saying for “once upon a time.” He has toured worldwide as Mr Tim Tim, giving a memorable Toronto performance when he shared the stage with his Jamaican counterpart the famous Louise Bennett, in the 1979 Black Theatre Canada production, Miss Lou meets Mr Tim Tim.

Every show features special guests and this year is no different, as Keens-Douglas will be sharing the stage with calypso humourist the versatile Myron B, rising Jazz Star Bri Celestin and popular Spoken Word poet Derron Sandy.

With this line-up there is no doubt that it will be an evening of top quality, clean, family entertainment, ideal for teachers, students, literary enthusiasts and those Paul Keens-Douglas fans.

The show will also see the official launching of Paul’s new website, www.pkeensdouglas.com.

Tickets for Write ‘Bout This, Talk ‘Bout Dat! An Evening with Paul Keens-Douglas are only $250 and are available at Crosby’s, St James, Cleve’s (Frederick Street), RIK-Gulf City/Trincity and Napa Box Office.