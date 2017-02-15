PDP celebrates with

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) held a family day at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough, last Sunday, to celebrate its two-seat victory in the January 23, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

PDP's political leader, Watson Duke, explained the event was chosen to give the party's leaders the opportunity to meet supporters and interact with them.

"The usual post-election motorcade would not have allowed us that opportunity to say thanks up close, personal and direct as we would have just been driving ... in the villages," Duke said.

He promised to make the event an annual one as the party grows and its financial resources improve.

The event drew headline entertainers such as the legendary Super Blue and the upcoming Bajan soca artiste-Marvay.