Smothering Husband

Dear Janelle,

My girlfriend who is now my wife played mas with me every year for the last ten years. She is the best! She knows how to have a good time and for the entire Carnival season is fete after fete non- stop. Now that 'Miss' has turned to 'Mrs' though I think that she should stay at home more but she is having serious problems doing so.

I brought up the fact that she should not be partying as much now that we are married and she started to curse and carry on and asked me if I mad. As far as I am concerned when she was my girlfriend it was O.K but now I really don't want my wife going to all those fetes in any short clothes for people to watch.

I loved how other men looked at her and I felt good to show her off before we were married but the day I put a ring on that finger something inside me changed. I don't want her at those crazy fetes and I certainly don't want anybody looking at her.

She accused me of being controlling and called me a whole bunch of names that I cannot repeat. Do you think that I am being unreasonable? Why can't she see it from my point of view? How do we proceed? I have been sleeping on the couch and the house is very tense. She said I changed but I am the same man. What should I do?

Crazy in Love

Dear Crazy in Love,

While I can appreciate the fact that you take your role as protector of your family quite seriously and applaud you for same I cannot fully understand why you would want to change a decade long practice overnight simply because your marital status has changed.

Aren't you the same two people who love the same things now that you did then? If you think the parties you frequented were somewhat rough and would prefer your wife in a different environment based on the fact that you fear for her safety then you need to communicate this fact clearly and lovingly. Simply telling your wife that she is married now and should stay at home will not earn you any points.

Explain to her the depth of your love and your need to make sure she is safe and perhaps discuss the events you would both attend this year instead of the countless parties you attended previously. Instead of six Carnival 'limes' by the corner take her to a high-end all-inclusive fete of her choice and show her a good time.

Since you are now married your priorities may more than likely change to things such as property acquisition and starting a family. Therefore, staying away from some of the Carnival fetes may be best for both of you as your focus has changed to bigger and better things.

Don't ask your wife to give up going to parties if you are unwilling to do so yourself. A happy wife would ensure that you have a happy life.

Janelle