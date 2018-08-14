'Greenwashing' T&T...bioplastics 'a perfect storm' as Govt set to ban manufacture of styrofoam

The T&T Government is set to ban the manufacture of styrofoam products by next year and one of the alternatives being suggested to replace styrofoam is bioplastics.

But like a perfect storm, bioplastics are only going to compound T&T’s waste, flooding, and littering problems, not solve them. This is the view of Barry Fakoory, a plastics manufacturer for the packaging industry (who does not sell styrofoam).

The alternatives to styrofoam (EPS or expanded polystyrene) are not as environmentally friendly or biodegradable as many people think, Fakoory contended.

Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis made the announcement in July that styrofoam containers will be illegal in T&T from 2019. She said Government had approved the ban due to environmental concerns.

Fakoory said if T&T went full tilt into the alternative packaging, the country will end up in several years with more issues than it currently has.

Robinson-Regis said local styrofoam manufacturers had been given sufficient time to make the adjustments and switch to more environmentally friendly products. She said a team had been set up to work with the producers of styrofoam to ensure that their products become environmentally friendly and that they do not go out of business.

Fakoory, meanwhile, said the people advising the ministers were not properly informing or giving them genuine information and facts, that people were promoting their own agendas, not what was better for the country. He said what was needed was to have people with proper knowledge of the industry advising the government ministers. Some people were seeking to promote their own products, he added.

No economically feasible

and safe alternative

Fakoory said there was no economically feasible and safe alternative to styrofoam and that the alternatives being promoted may not be any better.

He said PLA (polyactic acid) plastic containers which some companies are promoting as biodegradable took over 100 plus years to break down in the ocean just like regular plastics and also contaminated recycling processes.

Some packaging contain additives, glues, binders, and inks which cause leaching into food. He said while they may pass certain health and safety standards, receive FDA approval, some items may take 30 to 40 years on the market and after more research and tests were done, health risks may be uncovered.

He said what major organisations internationally were doing was limiting the amount of plastics they were bringing into their systems.

Fakoory said the solution was reuse and recycle—companies such as Coca Cola were projecting that around 2025 to 2030 all their bottles will be made out of recycled plastics and not bioplastics.

When asked about a certain biodegradable product which is being promoted in T&T’s market, he provided documentation from an international body, Vincotte, a Belgian accredited inspection and certification organisation, that showed the product should in no way be promoted as biodegradable.

Fakoory said the population was being “greenwashed” into believing that bioplastics, plant-based, compostable packaging decompose much faster than they do, cause less pollution to the environment and are environmentally friendly.

In reality, bioplastics led to deforestation, the loss of wildlife and habitats, greenhouse gases, land/sea/air and water pollution, contamination with regular plastic for recycling, is directly linked to genetically modified organisms (GMO), and do not break down in landfills or our oceans.

Styrofoam alternatives not

so eco-friendly and green

Speaking to the Sunday Guardian on Friday, Fakoory asked, “How can you promote sustainability and saving the planet on one hand while wiping out whole forests, using toxic chemicals and causing global warming to make these products?

“They claim these products are carbon neutral, but research done by several major organisations have shown that most of these so-called biodegradable and “green” products can only be broken down in industrial composting facilities and there are none in the Caribbean or Central America. In fact in the last 20 years there has been 30 purchases between these regions and only one is still operational at a major financial burden in Brazil.

“We talk about sustainability, but these products are the furthest thing from that, they’ve been causing large scale deforestation across the world.”

Studies done by the European Union and the German Environment Ministry in a joint position paper called “Bioplastics in a Circular Economy” put out by the European Environmental Bureau, Friends of the Earth Europe, Surfrider Foundation Europe, ECOS and Zero Waste Europe showed that in 2019 it was expected that about 3.6 million acres of land will be deforested to make these products which is approximately three times the land mass of T&T and equates to approximately 120,000,000 vehicles worth of global warming emissions.

Bioplastics equate right now to one per cent of global plastic use and may double or triple within the next year. With that small increase in bioplastics production resulting in such a large volume of deforestation, it will not be sustainable over a longer period of time.

Fakoory said bagasse was one of the alternatives to styrofoam being promoted as this great ecological wonder product, but half of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia was being bleached right now because of the pollutants, chemicals, fertilizers and run off from sugarcane farming that was killing and destroying the reef.

Fakoory asked what will happen when the demand for this product increases?

The 2015 United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report entitled “Biodegradable Plastics and Marine Litter: Misconceptions, Concerns and Impacts on Marine Environments” showed that labelling a product as “biodegradable” will result in a greater inclination to litter on the part of the public.

The report also said the conditions will not be suitable for them to break down in landfills or oceans, if they eventually do, they will release harmful CO2 and methane into the atmosphere.

Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis promised to comment on the matter yesterday.