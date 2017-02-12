Hidden Figures Young Readers' Edition, by Margot Lee Shetterly, is a kids' version of the bestselling book for adults that inspired the Oscar-nominated film of the same name.

It brings to light the story of four African-American women mathematicians who worked on the teams developing aircraft and spacecraft for the United States.

The book starts earlier than the film, during World War II, when one of the women first got hired as a "computer" (someone doing mathematical calculations) helping to develop faster planes for the war effort.

The stories of the four women are set squarely in the context of the racial climate of segregated, pre-Civil Rights Langley, Virginia. These real women role models, previously unsung, are powerful inspiration for young girls interested in considering careers in STEM fields.

The author excels at providing historical context, and since she wrote this version of the book for young readers, she's careful to explain information that might be familiar to adults. For instance, she provides a list of ways blacks and whites were kept separate under segregation laws and explains that in World War II the Germans "were fighting on the other side of the war".

Shetterly also takes her job as historian seriously and doesn't overly spice the story by attributing unverifiable thoughts or dialogue to the women. The sources for all dialogue are credited at the end of the book. This might make the material a bit drier in places than kid readers are used to, so the book and film could enrich each other by pairing.

Author: Margot Lee Shetterly

Genre: History

Topics: Great girl role models, History, Science and nature, Space and aliens

Book type:Non-Fiction

Recommended age(s): 8-12

Rating: *****