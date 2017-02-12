Saraswati devotees

You are here

Debra Wanser
Published: 
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Photo by:Edison Boodoosingh

Pupils of the Chinmaya Primary School in Reform participate in the festival of Basant Panchami, where puja was done for Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, wisdom, knowledge, fine arts, refinement, science and technology.

People worship Goddess Saraswati to attain enlightenment through knowledge and to rid themselves of lethargy, sluggishness, and ignorance.

