Cultural and natural heritage under threat

The cultural and natural heritage are increasingly threatened with destruction not only by the traditional causes of decay , but also by changing social and economic conditions which aggravate the situation.

On February 16, 2005, The Government of T&T ratified their agreement and participation in the World Heritage Convention. This Government agreed to identify and nominate properties in their national territory to be considered for inscription on the World Heritage List. Preservation of Build Heritage is therefore already part of this Government’s mandate.

The heritage site we fondly call the Magnificent Seven is a single heritage site…so designated by the OAS/Carimos as a monument of the greater Caribbean. If we destroy any one of the seven, we risk losing this prestigious international recognition. These buildings together are also “listed” by the National Trust (with Cabinet approval) and so are supposed to enjoy protection by the State from destruction.

It needs to be understood that ‘demolish and rebuild’ is not an internationally accepted method of preservation. Historic buildings are a product of their own time. They are living history and witnesses of the building practices, technology and social mores that existed at the time of their construction. Demolishing and rebuilding with new contemporary methods and materials does not qualify as historic restoration. The structure becomes a simulacrum. It takes on a Disneyesque quality, losing its prestige as an historic monument.

Government restoration projects can also be used to promote youth education and training in much needed preservation skills and create a cadre of specialist artisans for the maintenance of historic buildings.

Citizens for Conservation

The National Trust.