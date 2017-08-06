Now is not the time to ostracise

“In lust, in greed, in fraud, in strife they specialise

Double deals, double deals they idolise.

If you brave enough to open your mouth and criticise,

One time you are ostracised and or victimised.

Still they go unpunished and unaccused of any crime,

While on the backs of the ordinary man these vultures climb.

They use their riches and their power, make a mockery of the law

And have the law protect them same time.

And in a million different ways they violate the law

It’s the same good, no good bastards who oppress the poor

They controlling bootlegging, dope peddling, prostitution and piracy.

These good citizens are the architects of economic slavery.”

A very close relative of mine, whom I love dearly, told me recently that my writings offend some people who can one day make thing easier for myself or members of my family. I told him then and I say now, my contributions are for a better T&T. I write not to praise or criticise the parasitic few whose wealth and greed take away opportunities for a better life from the many. My contributions suggest a way forward that can benefit all the citizens of T&T.

I was pleased to hear the Prime Minister address the concerns of citizens regarding the CL Financial imbroglio. Yet, there remains more questions than answers. Why is it so difficult for the Government to sit with the stakeholders of CL Financial shareholders and together arrive at a consensus that is best for T&T? In almost every corner there is confrontation, opposition, blame and complaints.

Our nation cannot grow in a climate of hate and mistrust. We are on the same ship sailing on the same sea. While there are a few who have life vests or life boats the majority will perish if the ship sinks. Those in the first-class cabins may not feel the effects of the turbulence now or may simply ignore it. But the storm worsens and all hands are required to steer the ship to calmer waters.

Now is the time for charting a new path forward. Business personnel, government, labour, manufacturers, agricultural personnel, our universities and the construction sector must all make a concerted effort towards charting the way forward. Now is the time to put aside our differences, our hatred, our bitterness, our biases and our politics and work together towards building a better T&T. Towards that goal I pledge my service.

God bless our nation.

Steve Alvarez