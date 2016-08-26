Another angle to the EWMSC story

Today I took a walk down memory lane—the hospital corridor at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), more commonly known as Mt Hope General Hospital. Of course, four months ago it wasn’t actually a walk as such rather it was more of “a ride along the corridor” in my wheelchair, as I was ushered from Radiology to X-ray departments to some other testing arena.

Three months ago to date, I was all dressed in my surgery gown awaiting a life-altering operation. The state of our country’s blood bank dilemma at that time prevented this surgery from actually happening.

One thing that I had intended to do during those weeks whilst I was hospitalised, but sadly it never materialised, was to pen this letter.

So I am writing this long over-due message to say that EWMSC and its staff are not all that you have heard and read about. In fact, it is so much more!

My stay of five weeks is certainly evidence of this. I have met and interacted with doctors and nurses from every shift, with janitors, with meals providers, security workers and even medical students. I have seen the challenges the staff face each day with being short on workers and with trying to be as efficient as possible on some very “dinosaur-aged” medical equipment, no doubt adding to their already long and trying shifts.

Yet these dedicated workers go all out to attend to the many patients’ cries and needs. And these cries seem almost incessant at times, throughout the days and nights. I have seen and heard nurses talking to ailing patients, bantering cheerfully and trying to make their already stressful stay as easy as possible.

These workers, medical and otherwise, were all amazing in their kind treatment to me. Yes, I was accused jokingly of sabotaging my IV access, which kept collapsing and making their jobs just a little bit harder; no fault of mine! The patience shown by the many surgeons, doctors and nurses who attended to me was heart-warming.

Hats off to you all, especially the great staff from Adults Medical 2. Keep up your excellent work!

It is with sincere love and affection that I say that I hope I never see you people again! At least not from a hospital bed’s perspective!

It is also with all sincerity that I say, we as citizens of T&T need to acknowledge our diligent and efficient doctors, nurses and staff at EWMSC. Thank you all kindly.

Nazima Mohammed-Khan

Rashadi Foundation