Our athlete-ambassadors represented us well

Much has been said and continues to be said about the performance of our athletes at the just concluded Rio Olympics. Most comments have centred around the disappointment that only a single bronze medal has come our way.

First, let me make the point that it cannot be doubted that when an athlete dons the colours of his or her country, he or she would be aware that his or her own glory is intrinsically linked to that of his or her country.

Therefore, it would be irrational to expect him or her to render less than his or her best. The reason that our athletes have not been able to bring home more medals in the truly competitive arena that is the Olympics, is due not to a lack of patriotism but lies elsewhere. We must therefore assume that all our athletes had done their best in the circumstances.

The Olympics, held every four years, are of important international relations significance as they provide one of several forums for attempting to foster international friendship and goodwill among nations. This importance is recognised by the presence, at the opening ceremonies, of several heads of state and government, including the USA, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

I venture to suggest, therefore, that when an athlete puts on the colours of his country in competition, he or she is in effect an ambassador of his or her country even though he or she may not eventually be crowned with a “Medal of Glory.” May I say more in support of our T&T athletes?

Errol O C Cupid,

Trincity, Tacarigua