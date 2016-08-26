What about my right to bare arms?

This is a letter to the Ministry of Education officials. On Tuesday I went to conduct some business at the MoE Port-of Spain office and was told by the security guard that I would be unable to enter the office because I was wearing a sleeveless shirt. So of course I was not allowed to see a clerk.

My question to the MoE officials is this: why do I need a garment with a sleeve to speak to a clerk? The security personnel pointed me to sign which states that sleeveless attire was disallowed. The sign was within the building which is against the law as such a sign should be conspicuously lodged on the outside for all the see.

However, the important issue here was why in a tropical country, where the temperature was 32 degrees (that day) do I have to wear a garment with a sleeve to get service?

Where did this policy come from and why such a policy? Will my bare arms affect the clerk’s efficiency? Please clarify. I am baffled!

Rita Le Blanc,

Mayaro