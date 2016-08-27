Nation must rise up against crime

Indeed, a non-partisan approach to fighting crime is what is required as crime in T&T has assumed international dimensions.

It would therefore be more realistic and a commitment to the national interest were these concerns for reduction in the incidence of crime to be translated into measures to deal with the escalating scourge.

Everyone also knows that a failure to witness any marked increase in the crime detection rate, the causes of which are still to be determined, must be one of the major contributors to the continuing high rate of crime.

For example, is it that citizens have been withholding co-operation with the police? One hears that citizens are reluctant to provide the police with information regarding criminal activity.

Is it that the system of dispensing justice has been moving so slowly as to present the criminal with a certain degree of comfort?

Why are the several issues identified for “treatment” at the Remand Yard not being addressed?

Let there be a national non-partisan crusade against crime in all its several facets.

Errol O C Cupid,

Trincity, Tacarigua