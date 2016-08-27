Where are we regarding the arts, culture, heritage?

“A people uninterested in its art…its artist and its history are a people not worthy of an independent state….and we in Trinidad and Tobago are worthy.” These platitudes were quoted by Dr Rowley at the recent opening of the Cazabon Legacy exhibition currently taking place at the Diplomatic Centre. As we draw near to our 54th Independence anniversary, where are we as a people regarding the arts, culture, heritage and legacy.

History has shown that Trinis don’t really care about their history. Who is to blame? This is the result of ad hoc decisions made by successive governments with the most damaging being the decision by many schools to stop teaching history. We sang Nation Dawning in schools and God Bless our Nation. Children today are clueless to the songs.

Remember the debacle that was Greyfriars and look at the Magnificent Seven and other derelict buildings around the country. Where is the history in schools? How can we as a people appreciate history when said politicians removed it from schools and TTUTA, NPTA teachers and principals sat idly by and said and did nothing?

The education minister lamented recently about our lack of nationalism and patriotism. There is disrespect for the national anthem and national flag. If these things are not inculcated in children how can they appreciate it?

So while I admire your gesture, goodly PM, tell me what has the Minster of Community Development Arts and Culture done for the last year? Except continuing what her predecessors started, that is, treat Carnival alone as culture in a diverse country?

The National Museum, the National Trust and National Archives fell under the umbrella of the former Ministry of National Diversity and Social Integration (MNDSI). Dr Rowley, one of the concerns/fears at MNDSI when you announced you would disband the Ministry, was what would become of the work which was started? Would it be set aside?

Your government did not disappoint. True to form as the three bodies have been separated and now fall under different ministries where there is silence. The government has declared it cares about art and artists. Really!? You threw out the baby with the bath water. We keep doing the same nonsense repeatedly and expect different results.

What improvements have been made to the National Museum? Consultations were held across the country and the number of museums in the country both privately owned (family, groups) and government and government assisted museums compiled information. Where is this information today? Gathering dust in boxes.

Why has the Museum Board not been renewed since November 2015? How is money being disbursed, since the Act of 2000 clearly stipulates that a Statutory Board is responsible for disbursing funds and is answerable to the minister not to permanent secretaries, which has been the illegal practice for years in T&T.

The Draft Policy on the National Museum and National Heritage Policy is at a standstill. Consultations were held across the country for a Civil Society Board, elections held and the permanent secretary at the time refused to install the Board even though thousands of dollars were spent on this exercise.

A Cabinet-appointed First Peoples Committee representing the indigenous groups in T&T (and met monthly at the ministry) has been disbanded under this government. The Policy and Strategy Unit has been disbanded. So what is guiding the goodly minister? Is she groping in the dark and running the ministry day by day?

Let’s get real here. Art, history and legacy have never been given importance in T&T, just simply politicking and the charade continues unabated.

Mind you the Government alone is not at fault here since they get assistance from little pockets of “cultural lovers” who are hired and are so busy “eating ah food” that inaction by successive administrations is treated with silence. Fear of speaking up regarding the government’s inactivity means ostracism or no funding, so they remain silent.

What does being a Trini means to you? If we don’t know our past, we won’t know where we going.

Carol Ghany