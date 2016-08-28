UTT’s research can aid in decision-making

Express columnist David Renwick, in his Energy Insider column in that newspaper’s Business Today section on Wednesday, August 17, covered the issue of developing an underutilised hydrocarbon resource, the Tar Sands in South Trinidad. At the same time, his article may have raised public awareness about a private company’s drive to partner with the Government and with investors to exploit this resource. Much was made of the requirement, before going forward, for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a Socio-Environmental Economic Survey (SEES), for which it was suggested a contract might need to be given to a foreign company. Within this context, it is important for the Government and the public to note that at the University of T&T, we have already done extensive and rigorous research into nearly all aspects of utilising this resource.

Petroleum Engineering UTT doctoral graduate (2014), Dr Godfrey Ransome did a comprehensive study, including both an EIA and a SEES, for his research of the feasibility of exploiting the Parrylands Tar Sands. The survey was administered face-to-face with the residents in that area and it was/is administered online, using Survey monkey®, to collect the nation’s views on the matter. The link, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RSNTFJK, is still active and still collecting responses.

Dr Ransome was able to obtain an oil price below which it would not be feasible to exploit these reserves—a most important piece of information to be considered before any investment in this resource is made. I am sure Dr Ransome, who is in the Petroleum Engineering Department at UTT, would be willing to discuss his results with the minister. All of the evidence is there to form a solid platform for decision-making. All the ministry has to do is ask for it. UTT is the national university and we serve the nation.

Valerie Stoute

Professor, Environmental and Postgraduate Studies and Research at UTT