I was stunned to read the statement of a father that his son’s death was “happiness.” This is the distorted concept of those who have little understanding of what is Islam.

The Qur’an states: “O you who believe keep your duty to Allah, as it ought to be kept, and die not unless you are Muslims.” Chapter 3 verse 101. Thus it is the believer in Allah who is admonished to die not unless you are a Muslim. Acceptance of belief in Allah is not enough to make a Muslim. One must spend his entire lifetime in submission to Allah fulfilling duties as prescribed in the Qur’an, in the hope of becoming Muslim at the time he reunites with his Creator. A Muslim lives for Islam. He does not die for it.

Imaam Iqubal Hydal

Felicity