Keshorn still among best in the world

Team T&T returned from Brazil with one bronze medal thanks to Keshorn Walcott. Things did not work out but at least we did not return empty-handed. Life can be difficult, complex and cruel at times. Maybe it was not meant to be.

All of T&T was united during the Olympic Games. Sport has a way of bringing people together. Here is where the politicians have failed dismally.

After Keshorn’s gold, he could not improve, only maintain. The bronze implies he is still among the best in the world. Keshorn is 23 years old, he has many throws left in him. He was the first Caribbean male athlete to win the gold medal in a throwing event in the history of the Olympics. I spoke with him, a very humble individual.

It is imperative we have foreign coaches and access to training facilities abroad.

The rest of the Olympic contingent is relatively young, they have a future.

Training methods are never static, they are always improving. We must be exposed to the best. Running around the National Stadium is not the way to go. We need an athletic academy. Start them from very young. I told my Jamaican brother, Santokie, that they can run fast, but we can pelt and throw. If they can do it, so can and will we.

To our returning team, thanks, we know you tried your best.

Let us avoid the scandal and bacchanal. Everyone loves a winner.

We do not expect a winning team, we demand one.

Let us rest and recuperate. The summer Olympics are from July 24 to August 9, 2020. There is much work to be done. Let us get it on.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town