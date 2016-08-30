Desktops better for schools

The handing out of laptops to young students by the past government was just too costly and extensive. Many students tend to spend and waste too much time on the internet, not to mention social media.

I am wondering though, why the Government still chooses to buy laptops instead of desktops to equip computer labs in schools. The temptation for a teacher to take a desktop unit home will be less than if a laptop is available. Indeed, a desktop is inherently cheaper. It is also cheaper to maintain, repair and secure.

Just one for the Minister of Education or the Minister of Planning.

Bowe Kishan

Valsayn