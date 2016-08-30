Much to celebrate in 54 years

With Trinidad and Tobago celebrating its 54th anniversary of independence, we must look back to cherish the many wonderful aspects of our country.

We have inherited this beautiful land from our ancestors, a land filled with festivities, culture, nature and beauty. We have seen both great times and bad times as a nation. We have seen our flag of red, white and black flown high at the FIFA World Cup in Germany and at many Olympic Games. We play host to one of the greatest events on earth, Carnival, and many cultural events which all represent our heritage. Our beautiful beaches, waterfalls and rain forest are special gifts given to our country which we must aim to preserve. Our night life is like no other, with places like Ariapita Avenue and St James home to many nightclubs, pubs and restaurants. We have overcome a failed coup attempt in 1990 which marked the most tragic event in the history of our country.

It is my belief that we will one day overcome the current crime and economic crisis that our nation is faced with and we can hopefully go back to being a peaceful nation. We are the future of this beautiful country and the things we do today will set the tone for our future. In everything we do we must represent the red, white and black, we must respect the foundation and elements which make this country great. Whatever obstacles we may face we shall overcome together and whatever achievements we obtain we will celebrate together as a family of Trinbagonians.

Happy Independence Trinidad and Tobago.

Daniel Bertie,

Glencoe