Phlebotomist urgently needed in Chaguanas

One understands that in a time of recession, money is not available as other times of prosperity and that certain 'cutback' measures must be taken to curb spending. However, there are certain essential goods and services that a people just cannot do without or even to have 'cutbacks', because the goods and services will no longer be as effective and efficient as they are expected to be.

One such case is the staffing of personnel in key areas of health services such as we have seen with the short staffing of forensic pathology, which caused a total shutdown of the department.

Another such case is that of the services of phlebotomists in hospitals and health centres. The Minister of Health needs to take note of the shortage of staff in this key area in the Chaguanas Health Facility, where only one phlebotomist is hard pressed to provide this service to almost 100 patients on a daily basis.

Taking blood from the body is surely a very tedious and slow process and one just cannot ask the single attendant in this area to just work faster. Patience is the main ingredient here.

Patients at this health centre have been complaining for a very long time of the long lines and uncomfortable waiting, not to mention the waste of precious time for as much as four to five hours to have this procedure done.

Minister, it would be worth the while to look at this very essential service and its shortcomings and have this matter rectified as soon as possible. This, especially in this times with Zika on the rise and just about everyone with the slightest symptoms wanting to have a blood test done.

WKS Hosein,

via email