Looking forward to a better tomorrow

Fifty-four years ago, Trinidad and Tobago was a much different place. The people of our nation hoped for the birth of a nation managed by descendants of slaves, indentured servants, plantation owners and native people working together in peace and harmony. The nation was about to build on the foundation left by the colonial masters, one constructed with the blood, sweat and tears of a people. We took down the Union Jack on the grounds of an immaculate Red House, brightly painted with large majestic wooden doors and a fountain in an atrium that was constructed with national pride. I remember a past government employee describing to me how overwhelmed she was at the sheer beauty of the offices and common space that comprised the Red House.

We inherited a number of other beautiful things at that time. Our public transportation service included a well managed bus service that ran on time, servicing remote towns like Toco, Marac, Cedros and Las Cuevas. Additionally, we inherited a rail system that connected the capital city to villages as far as Siparia, Sangre Grande and Rio Claro. Our hospitals were clean and immaculate, our botanical gardens were picturesque and complemented the grounds of a majestic Governor General’s House, later to be the President’s House. The Prime Minister’s office, Whitehall, was a place of beauty.

Every town and village was adequately patrolled by police and justice was swift with magistrates courts in most communities. One can go on and on to describe the oil fields and their satellite towns like Point Fortin and Point-a-Pierre and the infrastructure that were world class.

Fifty four years after, most of the infrastructure that we inherited are destroyed or in a state of decay. Our society is plagued with crime, mismanagement and corruption. Our people are divided by race, political affiliation, religion and class. In this colossal mess we parade military equipment, including helicopters that cannot trace one car in a getaway after a drive-by shooting. We will claim national pride and celebrate another year of independence.

We are still a very young nation that can boast of some level of harmony. There is still time to come together as one people and rebuild our nation. This can only be done together. Every child of Trinidad & Tobago, regardless of ancestry, political affiliation or class, must make a concerted effort to rebuild our land. That is my Independence prayer. I look forward to a better tomorrow together.

God bless our nation.

Steve Alvarez,

via email