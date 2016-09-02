Plaudits to Prime Minister Keith Rowley for calling out the police to leave the comforts of their stations and go out into the streets of our nation to fight crime.

But wait, isn't this what Gibbs and Ewatski were doing when they were unceremoniously booted out due to racism being practiced by people who should know better?

Thankfully, those people are no longer there and it might behoove the Prime Minister to seriously discuss at his meeting with Opposition Leader the possibility of reinstating them, or at least going back to the system that hired them to put a Police Commissioner in place.

F Mouttet

Westmoorings