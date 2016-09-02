Reinstate death penalty

The only good thing about the meeting between Mr Rowley and the Leader of the Opposition is that they will be sitting together around the same table trying to resolve a long-standing problem concerning our crime scenario.

If, however, they fail to reintroduce the death penalty they would be just wasting their time. The only way to stem the flow of the perpetual murders on this island is to reinstate the death penalty and commence the hanging of those already convicted of murder.

Our politicians must put the interests of our people first, even if this means violating the rules of the Privy Council.

GA Marques