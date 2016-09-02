Suggestions to curb crime

It is often said that the citizens of a country are the eyes and ears of the police. There is a great perception that the majority of citizens of T&T does not trust the police and accordingly, are not willing to provide them with much needed information in order to deal with crime. In view of this I make the following suggestions that call for a partnership between citizens, the electronic media and the police service.

There are over 30 radio and many more cable television stations functioning in T&T. All, or maybe some, of these could be provided with telephone numbers where a citizen could report a crime as it happens.

Once a report is made, media station could then contact the police in the affected area and ask them to verify the incident. Once the police verify that a crime has been committed, this should be broadcast over all radio stations and ticker tape run across all television channels giving details of the crime to the public who could then provide the necessary location of the criminals to the police.

I believe criminal activity may be discouraged once the criminals know the eyes of the citizens are on them.

I also suggest that:

• Police officers over 55 years be given enhanced VSEP

• All police officers be subject to random lie detection and drug testing

• The Judiciary should hire retired Judges on a contractual basis to get rid of all the backlog of cases.

Aziz Khan

Tacarigua