Clean-up needed in Petit Valley

I wrote a letter to the general manager of CEPEP on August 9 appealing to him to organise a crew to clear the bush and grass on Majuba Cross Road, Petit Valley, and as of today, nothing has been done to clean up the street.

The letter stated that the pavements are over grown with bush so much so that at certain parts you have to walk in the road, which is very dangerous as Majuba Cross Road is a busy street.

The letter also stated that there is a lot of grass growing at the side of the road and really looks terrible. I would appreciate if the Diego Martin Corporation would show some concern and have all the streets, drains and the river cleaned up. Repair and patch the roads in Petit Valley and Diego Martin. We have some of the worst roads in the country, for example, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin Main Road and the Western Main Road from Cumana all the way to the Hotel at the end of the road in Chaguaramas, it is no pleasure to drive on these roads.

Gerard Duval

Petit Valley