Seniors to blame for many TTPS problems

Complaining that the police are not doing their jobs properly is being unfair.

Whilst I agree that we have many rogue policemen in the force, some at the senior level are considered corrupt and set bad examples which reflect the attitudes and morals of those in the lower ranks.

We must bear in mind that there are many police officers who still are honest and are responsible in their approach to undertaking their duty with some pride.

The other important factor which we must bear in mind, is that where police officers fail to carry out their duties in a proper and effective manner, that this could in most cases be a lack of leadership, lack of proper training and the personal attitudes of their superiors.

Another factor is the amount of crimes being committed on a daily basis causes acute stress on young and inexperienced officers.

Tarring all police officers with the same brush is wrong.

GA Marques