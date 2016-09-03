Sports beyond competition

Traditionally sporting and physical activities within the Caribbean region, have not received much financial support or been viewed with the levels of importance as academic or even cultural and theatrically-based groups and activities.

Many consider sports and athletics only in the context of major tournaments such as the Olympics, in lieu of precursors to study sessions and pastimes, which provide enjoyment as well as regular exercise. This unfortunately makes it harder to present a case for sporting scholarship opportunities. Participation in sporting is not simply for participating in professional leagues, tournaments and championships.

Most colleges and Universities recommend a sport of some form or an ongoing physical activity as a precursor to study and homework sessions for students. Sport should also be considered as an integral tool for battling and preventing childhood obesity.

Athletes face pressure from adults involved in sports, parents, communities, and socioeconomic levels. To achieve success there should be an emphasis on fun, while establishing a balance between physical fitness, psychological well-being, and lifelong lessons for a healthy and active lifestyle.

Further, an accurate assessment of each child’s individual sports readiness should be performed to assist in determining if a child is prepared to enroll and at which level of competition the child can successfully participate. A mismatch in sports readiness and skill development can lead to anxiety, stress, and ultimately attrition for the young athlete. For a youth, the goals of participation are to be active, have fun, and to have a positive sport experience through learning and practice of fundamental skills.

In this light, sporting groups, clubs and facilities should seek to cater not just to individuals desirous of becoming professional athletes but also individuals who wish to participate in sports to aid in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Cherisia Irvine

Carnbee, Tobago