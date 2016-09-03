T&T’s athletes need better coaching

Something is definitely wrong in this country. Daily there are murders and robberies, and sadly many of these crimes are unsolved so the perpetrators continue to be at large. There are a lot of fires, children’s lives are been sacrificed and that is so sad with people wondering what is the cause of this situation and blight. Is there some evil omen existing in this country?

Many families are suffering now when the only breadwinners are sent home, and taking care of the family becomes a great burden with limited funds to pay bills and feed the family while educating the child or children.

Those in charge in the affairs of this country must show the capacity to solve the problems to show the people why the government is in power at this time. The Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, are over, but our results are disappointing with only one athlete, Keshorn Walcott, receiving a bronze medal in the javelin throw which took us out of a total disgrace and disaster.

Cleopatra Borel with Michele Lee Ahyee and Machel Cedenio tried to win medals, but only broke their own records.

The relay team had some problems too, and they did not qualify, but they seem to be on the wane with their chief runner Richard Thompson, who ran down Usain Bolt in Beijing, seeming not to be interested in that discipline again. We need better coaching with more techniques to equal the performance of the Jamacians.

I do not know about the athletes Ato Boldon is responsible for, but I think for the love of this country he should widen his training sessions among the talented to find interested ones.

The People Partnership government, knowing that sport is important, built the aquatic centre and the cycling velodrome, classing them as of great world class standard. This would augur will for promising athletes.

We must hope now we would have great success in the Olympics in Japan in 2020.

The athletes must train hard and only think of gold medals to make themselves and T&T proud.

Horace Desormeaux

Maraval